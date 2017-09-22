22 September 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Diarra Signs Two-Year Deal at Rayon Sports

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peter Kamasa

Malian striker Ismailla Diarra has said he is delighted after signing a two-year contract to play for Rayon Sports for a second spell until end of the 2018/19 season.

The 25-year-old led Rayon Sports to the 2016 Peace Cup title after scoring a stoppage time winner against archrivals APR FC in the final. He crossed from DR Congo side DC Mutema Pembe where he failed to impress during his stay.

Now, he could feature in the Super Cup clash against APR on Saturday at Umuganda Stadium. "Everything has been sorted out with Rayon Sports; I have signed a contract for two years," Diarra said.

He noted that he was delighted to play for Rayon Sports again because the club is like his second home.

"I'm looking forward to scoring goals to help the team achieve our goals," he said.

It is reported that Diarra, who has received Rwf8million as sign-on fee, will earn a monthly salary of Rwf500,000 in addition to other bonuses.

Before putting pen to paper, it had been reported that Diarra was close to signing for big-spending AS Kigali, but the Malian insists that his heart and mind were only on one team- Rayon Sports.

"I am here to play for Rayon Sports; I don't have other plans. I came here to sign for one club. Yes, AS Kigali contacted me but I had already made up my mind to sign for Rayon," Diarra revealed.

Meanwhile, the Azam Rwanda Premier League champions have released Diarra's compatriot Allasane Tamboura after just one season-he returned back to Mali on Tuesday afternoon.

Rwanda

International Day of Peace Marked With Call on Youth to Foster Unity

Rwandans yesterday joined the rest of the world in marking the International Day of Peace, with a call to the youth to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.