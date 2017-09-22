Rwanda: Diarra Signs Two-Year Deal at Rayon Sports

Malian striker Ismailla Diarra has said he is delighted after signing a two-year contract to play for Rayon Sports for a second spell until end of the 2018/19 season.

The 25-year-old led Rayon Sports to the 2016 Peace Cup title after scoring a stoppage time winner against archrivals APR FC in the final. He crossed from DR Congo side DC Mutema Pembe where he failed to impress during his stay.

Now, he could feature in the Super Cup clash against APR on Saturday at Umuganda Stadium. "Everything has been sorted out with Rayon Sports; I have signed a contract for two years," Diarra said.

He noted that he was delighted to play for Rayon Sports again because the club is like his second home.

"I'm looking forward to scoring goals to help the team achieve our goals," he said.

It is reported that Diarra, who has received Rwf8million as sign-on fee, will earn a monthly salary of Rwf500,000 in addition to other bonuses.

Before putting pen to paper, it had been reported that Diarra was close to signing for big-spending AS Kigali, but the Malian insists that his heart and mind were only on one team- Rayon Sports.

"I am here to play for Rayon Sports; I don't have other plans. I came here to sign for one club. Yes, AS Kigali contacted me but I had already made up my mind to sign for Rayon," Diarra revealed.

Meanwhile, the Azam Rwanda Premier League champions have released Diarra's compatriot Allasane Tamboura after just one season-he returned back to Mali on Tuesday afternoon.