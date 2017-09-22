21 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Principal, 4 Others Freed on Sh1 Million Bond Each in Murder Case

Mombasa — The principal of St Augustine Preparatory School in Mombasa and four others have been released on a Sh1 million surety bond each over the murder of a six-year-old pupil who was killed by the institution's bus

The principal Kesi Sara, and employees Venant Mwasaru, Vald Mbadi, Abednego Mwendwa, and Charo Kazungu pleaded not guilty to murder charges on Wednesday.

High Court Judge Dora Chepkwony dismissed an application by the accused for the establishment of an inquest to determine the cause of death.

The case will now be mentioned on October 4th, 2017.

The boy was run over by the back wheels of the bus when he fell down through an opening on the floor of the vehicle.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had recommended the five charged with murder.

