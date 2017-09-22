The Inaugural Zimbabwe Jazz Festival will take place this Saturday at the Alliance Francaise/Chez Zandi's, in Harare under the theme "Poised to Revive Jazz Throughout Zimbabwe".

In an interview, Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust official, Philbert Marova said that the festival will feature some of the finest local Jazz musicians and will start in the afternoon until late night.

He said the festival was unique in that it brought together strictly jazz musicians, adding the trust was planning to make it an annual event.

"From blues, ragtime to dixieland, swing to bebop, cool jazz to experimental, fusion to contemporary, township jazz, afro jazz to all sorts of jazz, what a jazz treat it is going to be come 23 September 2017," he said.

Marova said the inaugural jazz festival was being launched with only local musicians, adding in future they would bring in artists from outside the country.

"The idea is to showcase some of our most amazing and rightfully deserving talent as a stimulus to help in the revival of jazz in Zimbabwe. In the coming years however, we will also feature international jazz artists as we grow the event," he said.

He said they curated Sunday Back2Jazzics shows featuring music by some of Zimbabwe's most celebrated stars in order to encourage enhanced technique and skill development among jazz musicians.

"The Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust has been running exciting live jazz concerts since 1st May 2016 under its Back2Jazzics brand. The initiative has unearthed some talented jazz artists and at the same time it has caused seasoned artists to rebrand their acts to greater expectations.

"The results are evident; most of the local jazz musicians have started applying the skills they are acquiring every day through listening to jazz masters and regular practice," he said.

Marova said the festival was being funded by the French Embassy, Alliance Francaise and Chez Zandi's, adding they had also been partnered with the Zimbabwe International Film Festival, ZiFM Stereo and Newsday to stage the inaugural event.

Tickets for the show will be sold at the gate at $10 for adults and $5 for children and all methods of payment available in the country will be accepted, he said, adding the parking area around the venue would have tight security to protect the vehicles.

A Jumping Castle will also be provided for the entertainment of children.

The Program and the Artists

14:00 - 14:40 Vera

14:45 - 15:25 Frank Mavhimira

15:30 - 16:10 Vee Mukarati

16:15 - 16:55 Raven Duchess

17:00 - 17:40 Africherry

17:45 - 18:25 Rhythmic Pulse

18:30 - 19:10 Mbare Trio

19:15 - 19:55 Josh Meck

20:00 - 20:40 Intotal

20:45 - 21:25 Rute Mbangwa

21:30 - 22:10 Tanga wekwa Sando