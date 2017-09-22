Kenya: Gachagua's Grandson, 2, Mauled to Death By Dogs

Photo: Daily Nation

One of the dogs that attacked the boy.

Nyeri — A two-year-old grandson of the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua has died after he was mauled by a pack of six dogs at their Nyeri home

The Thursday mid-morning incident is said to have occurred when the dogs from their neighborhood sneaked into Gachagua's homestead through the fence and attacked the boy.

The boy's grandmother, Margaret Gachagua sustained minor injuries as she tried to rescue the minor from the dogs.

The body of the minor has been taken to the Outspan Hospital Mortuary.