Econet Media's Kwesé TV has penned an agreement with Orange Botswana in a partnership that will see Orange subscribers accessing premium entertainment and sports programming.

In a statement, Kwese TV's Sanele Khoza said the partnership will provide wide-class video content via cell phones to Orange subscribers using data bundles.

He said Kwesé's mobile streaming service would be accessible to Orange subscribers through the network provider's video data packages while subscriptions could also be paid through Orange Money.

"Leveraging Orange's speedy 4G networks, subscribers will soon be able to stream Kwesé's premium programming on their connected devices through data bundle deals, which will be available to its customers.

"This fantastic new offering will deliver Kwesé's sports and entertainment content through its mobile streaming service. This includes a collection of channels spanning sports, general entertainment, news and actuality," he said.

Khoza said the content would include exclusive access to P Diddy's REVOLT TV, NBA TV, VICELAND and Premier League games among other exciting channels.

He said making exciting and world-class video content available to Africans was on top of Kwese's agenda as it continued with its continental roll-out.

"This collaboration will extend our offering in Botswana where we have recently introduced our satellite TV service a few weeks ago. As a multi-platform media business we are proud to offer our quality content to Orange subscribers on the move," said Econet Media President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Hundah.

Orange Botswana Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs, Lepata Mafa-Nthomola said the partnership would enable the Batswana, who have been hungry for rich, engaging content, to get TV into their palms.

"We're delighted to introduce Kwesé's mobile product to our subscribers as part of our efforts to deliver top quality entertainment and lifestyle services on our superfast data network," he said.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 40, 9 billion euros in 2016 and 153,000 employees worldwide as of 30 June 2017, including 94,000 employees in France.

Present in 29 countries, the Group has a total customer base of 269 million customers worldwide, including 207 million mobile customers and 19 million fixed broadband customers.

It is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan "Essentials2020" which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

The firm is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).