22 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Teachers Urged to Integrate Technology

Government has urged teachers to scientifically ground themselves and employ various possibilities of integrating technology into their teaching.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Dr Godfrey Gandawa made the call yesterday at a graduation ceremony of 437 teachers at Morgan Zintec College in Harare.

"Our teachers need to be prepared for the more complex future which is full of diverse challenges and many opportunities hence the need for continuous research on the part of the teacher. The more the teachers learn, the more the students will learn. In this way we will set up a community of learners," he said.

The graduation run under the theme; "Creativity, scientific and technological growth through teacher education".

"Your graduation theme resonates well with my ministry's thrust towards industrialisation and modernisation. Science and technology or rather STEM are closely linked key aspects of society and both impact positively on the progress of mankind," he said.

The 437 graduands were drawn from two programmes namely, the General Course and Early Childhood Development Course.

Dr Gandawa said he was pleased with the level of academic achievements at Morgan Zintec College.

"What is noteworthy is the high level of achievements attained by both classes for which I wish to commend the college. Continue with the good work and motivate the ensuing groups to excel as well."

