Somalia: Drugs, Porn Unearthed At Al-Shabaab Hideout

United Nations (United States) (AFP) - The United States said Thursday it will spend another $575 million dollars to… Read more »

Nairobi — KENYAN soldiers have found sexual paraphernalia and drugs during a raid at a terrorists' hideout northeast of the country. The army said the alleged al-Shabaab members in the Boni Forest deserted the camp after the raid, leaving behind a trail of pornographic DVDs,condoms, several empty alcohol bottles and assorted drugs. "The shocking find of sexual paraphernalia, alcohol bottles and drugs found at the al-Shabaab camp provokes the question of validity of the militants' argument of fighting in the name of religion," Joseph Owuoth, the Kenya Defence Forces spokesman, said. Owuoth said the Islamic militants had also left behind a laptop, which was now part of forensic investigations. The al-Queda aligned militants have been using the vast forest in the Lamu County as a hideout while carrying out terror attacks in the region. Cattle herders have been advised to keep away from the Boni ahead of a military exercise to bomb the forest. The al-Shabaab is carrying out a spate of insurgency in the East African country in protest of Kenyan troops in Somalia.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.