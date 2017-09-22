Kenya: Cabinet Approves Sh10 Billion for Fresh Presidential Poll

Nairobi — The Cabinet has approved Sh10 billion for Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the fresh presidential election that has now been pushed to October 26.

In a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on Thursday, the decision was arrived at in what they termed as a plan to re-organise the planned 2017/2018 expenditure so as to meet the obligations - turned priorities - created by unforeseen circumstances.

Following the nullification of the August 8 presidential election by the Supreme Court, the poll agency reached out to the Treasury for help to plan for the fresh presidential election.

According to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati, the approved funds will now go towards facilitating the implementation of key tasks especially those related to technology and training of the electoral officers.

The Cabinet also approved Sh25 billion for free day secondary education with Kenyatta saying that his government was fully committed to providing this by January 1, 2018.

According to the Cabinet, in 2018, the Form One intake will cater for 1,003,552 learners sitting their KCPE this year. Of this 903,200 will join public schools, while 100,322 will join private ones.

The Cabinet also approved an allocation of Sh6.5 billion for the enhanced Inua Jamii programme, under which all Kenyans aged 70 and above are entitled to a stipend.

Some Sh4.2 billion will be given for the African Nations Championships (CHAN), one in a growing list of events Kenya has bid for to showcase talent and tourism destinations.

An amount of Sh1.9 billion will settle people who were internally displaced during the 2007/8 Post-Election Violence.