Eritrea: Monetary Support to Families of the Martyrs

Keren - — Around 4.7 million Nakfa was disbursed to families of martyrs in Asmat sub-zone, according to a report from the office of the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the sub zone.

Indicating that regular monetary support is being provided to 858 families of martyrs in the subzone, the head of the office of the Ministry's branch, Col. Saleh Idris called for an early disbursement of the monetary support to the martyrs' families.

In his deliberation, Col. Saleh said that in addition to the monetary help provided to the families of parents, community members of the area have been supporting them in their agricultural activities as well renovating their houses. He also indicated that there is a popular committee that oversees such activities.

The families of the martyrs on their part expressed their gratitude for the monetary and material support they are receiving from the people and government.