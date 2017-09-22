21 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Monetary Support to Families of the Martyrs

Tagged:

Related Topics

Keren - — Around 4.7 million Nakfa was disbursed to families of martyrs in Asmat sub-zone, according to a report from the office of the Ministry of Labor and Human Welfare branch in the sub zone.

Indicating that regular monetary support is being provided to 858 families of martyrs in the subzone, the head of the office of the Ministry's branch, Col. Saleh Idris called for an early disbursement of the monetary support to the martyrs' families.

In his deliberation, Col. Saleh said that in addition to the monetary help provided to the families of parents, community members of the area have been supporting them in their agricultural activities as well renovating their houses. He also indicated that there is a popular committee that oversees such activities.

The families of the martyrs on their part expressed their gratitude for the monetary and material support they are receiving from the people and government.

Eritrea

Eritrean National Abroad Hold Diplomatic Activities

Eritrean nationals residing in Canada and Jeddah conducted seminars with a view to strengthen organizational capacity… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.