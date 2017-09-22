Eritrean National Abroad Hold Diplomatic Activities

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Canada and Jeddah conducted seminars with a view to strengthen organizational capacity and contribution in the national development endeavors.

At the seminar the Eritrean nationals held on 16 and 17 September in Edmonton and Calgary, Canada, under the theme "Strong Eritrean-Canadian Communities to Support Education and Development in Eritrea" they discussed on strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the national development programs.

Mr. Lambros Kyriakakos, Chairperson of the Eritrean Canadian Communities and Organizations (ECCO), said that the objective of the seminar is to develop common understanding and strengthen participation in the national development endeavors and especially in the sector of education.

Dr. Fikreiesus Amhatsion, from the Adi-Keih College of Art and Social Science, provided an overview of education in Eritrea, background, the progress registered and challenges encountered as well as the potential steps forward.

The participants on their part expressed resolve to strengthen their communities, as well as actively supporting the various development programs and especially the education related initiatives.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mr. Mohammed-Omar Mahmud conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Jeddah and its environs regarding the objective situation in the homeland and the progress being registered.

Ambassador Mohammed-Omar reminded the participants to develop common understanding and face the challenges they might encounter in unison.