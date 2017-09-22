21 September 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean National Abroad Hold Diplomatic Activities

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Canada and Jeddah conducted seminars with a view to strengthen organizational capacity and contribution in the national development endeavors.

At the seminar the Eritrean nationals held on 16 and 17 September in Edmonton and Calgary, Canada, under the theme "Strong Eritrean-Canadian Communities to Support Education and Development in Eritrea" they discussed on strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the national development programs.

Mr. Lambros Kyriakakos, Chairperson of the Eritrean Canadian Communities and Organizations (ECCO), said that the objective of the seminar is to develop common understanding and strengthen participation in the national development endeavors and especially in the sector of education.

Dr. Fikreiesus Amhatsion, from the Adi-Keih College of Art and Social Science, provided an overview of education in Eritrea, background, the progress registered and challenges encountered as well as the potential steps forward.

The participants on their part expressed resolve to strengthen their communities, as well as actively supporting the various development programs and especially the education related initiatives.

In the same vein, the Eritrean Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Mr. Mohammed-Omar Mahmud conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals residing in Jeddah and its environs regarding the objective situation in the homeland and the progress being registered.

Ambassador Mohammed-Omar reminded the participants to develop common understanding and face the challenges they might encounter in unison.

Eritrea

Monetary Support to Families of the Martyrs

Around 4.7 million Nakfa was disbursed to families of martyrs in Asmat sub-zone, according to a report from the office… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.