Sudan: Cholera Returns to Red Sea State

Sinkat — Cholera has reportedly reappeared in Sinkat in Sudan's Red Sea state amid tight secrecy from the authorities, who continue to refuse to declare a cholera epidemic.

Journalist Osman Hashim told Radio Dabanga that three deaths have been reported in the city's districts on Monday and Tuesday, while three more people were in hospital on Wednesday.

He said that the residents throughout the city have launched clean-up and spraying campaigns to reduce the incidences of the disease.

He attributed the emergence of cholera cases in Sinkat to water pollution.

The Sudanese government continues to refer to 'acute watery diarrhoea' although multiple independent tests according to WHO standards confirm it is cholera.

The National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has repeatedly warned medics and the press in the country not to make mention of cholera. The National Epidemiological Corporation, however, reported in July that nearly 24,000 Sudanese have been infected and 940 cholera patients have died since the outbreak of the infectious disease in Blue Nile state in August last year.