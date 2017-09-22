Tanzania: Bukoba Hospital Improves Services

KAGERA region is finalizing plans to purchase cancer screening devices. This will enable patients to get timely treatment, the Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Mr Diwani Athumani, has said.

Arrangements are also being made to sponsor upgrading training programmes to enable some of the doctors at the Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital to qualify as medical specialists.

Mr Diwani disclosed this on Wednesday afternoon when the Kagera Regional Commissioner (RC), Salum Kijuu, made a spot visit at the hospital to console patients as a team of 15 medical specialists from Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) and Bugando Medical Centre (BMC) continued to provide treatment.

The medical specialists include Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, Urologists, ENT and OT Surgeons, Pediatricians, Opthamologists, Dermatologists, Radiologists and Anaestesialogists, The Medical Officer incharge for the Bukoba Regional Referral Hospital, Dr John Mwombeki, explained that the referral hospital faced acute shortage of medical specialists.

While the needed number of medical specialists stood at 24 those available were only two. He informed the RC that about 5,000 patients had been registered to get specialized treatment. We thank the medical specialists for accepting an invitation to conduct a mobile clinic.

Usually, patients travel long distances... .. all the way to Muhimbili and Bugando. It is very expensive and only a few people can afford it, he said. Mr Kijuu appealed to people to invest in health by checking their conditions from time to time.

Investing in health is very crucial. Weak and sick persons cannot contribute positively in economic activities. I also urge people to join the Community Health Fund (CHF) to enable them to enjoy services rendered by the Fund," he said.

He tasked the medical board and the hospital management to ensure that essential medicines are available all the time at the pharmacy to enable people access them at affordable price.