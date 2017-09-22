Sudan: Al-Bashir Concludes Visit to West Darfur State

Photo: Radio Dabanga

Al-Bashir addresses a mass public rally in Nyala

Al- Genina — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir, has concluded Thursday, his two days visit to the state of West Darfur, during which he inaugurated a number of the services constructions, and developmental projects including education, health, culture, water and electricity projects, and witnessed the conclusion of the project of al- Genina Capital for the Sudanese Culture.

The President of the Republic has addressed a mass rally at (al-Mould Squre) in al- Genina, in which all components of the state have participated.

The President has renewed trust on the governor of West Darfur state, Fadlul-Mulla al-Haja, noting to the acceptance he received from all spectra of community of the state of West Darfur.

Al- Bashir indicated that the state will proceed in the process of the firearms collection, which is a final decision, he said, stressing the Presidency of the Republic support to the voluntary return of the displaced persons.

He called on the state's citizens to stand with the programs of the government of national accord in the state until the outcomes of the national dialogue is implemented.

In Four-Barang, the President of the Republic met with and precedent receptions, a matter that has reflected the great response of the state's citizens to the visit, and plans of the national accord government.

The President of the Republic, has addressed a mass rally in the area, promising the people with the implementation of a number of the development programs, including the road of Four-Baranga- Habiela- al-Genina, giving directives to the Ministry of Transport, Roads and Bridges to make studies for the bridge of Ka'aja that links between the locality and some of the bordering areas with the state of Chad to facilitate movement of the people between the two countries, referring to the ties between the peoples of the two countries.

President al- Bashir has called on the community of Four-Baranga to positively act with the campaign of the arms collection, he added "we want Darfur without displaced persons or refugees".

In Shukri area, the President has underlined the program of the state's government, especially the support of the voluntary return of the displaced persons, and to double effort to make the campaign of the firearms collection successful, noting to the support of the nomads settlement programs, and providing them with the necessary services.

The President's meeting with political factions in al- Genina was fruitful, and came out with positive results that would contribute in the harmony of the West Darfur state political components. The President focused his address to the meeting on values of communication and accepting the other, stressing that the decisions of the firearms collections is final and irrevocable, calling on the political leaderships to raise awareness of the people on the importance of the campaign, indicating that the insurgency in Darfur has ended and left only groups and remnants of mercenaries fighting in Libya with khalifa Haftar.

He said that the Sudanese Armed Forces are capable of defending the homeland, and the defeat of the outlaws and those who manipulate the citizen's security and stability, praising the different regular forces for maintaining the Sudan's unity, the sovereignty of its land and boosting the principle of the rule of law.