Sudan: FM Meets Secretary General of OIC

New York — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour , met, yesterday, Wednesday, in New York, the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousif bin Ahmed al- Otheimin, and congratulated him for taking the position of secretary general.
He asserted the Sudan's support to the OIC and its head, discussing with him the support of the organization to the road of (Dakar- port-Sudan), noting the importance of the road, and the Sudan's expectation of the OIC support in this regard, and reviewing with him fields of cooperation between the two parties.