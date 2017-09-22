Sudan: FM Meets Secretary General of OIC

Bread is being sold in the black market in El Gedaref in Sudan as the flour shortage endures in the state. Read more »

He asserted the Sudan's support to the OIC and its head, discussing with him the support of the organization to the road of (Dakar- port-Sudan), noting the importance of the road, and the Sudan's expectation of the OIC support in this regard, and reviewing with him fields of cooperation between the two parties.

New York — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour , met, yesterday, Wednesday, in New York, the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousif bin Ahmed al- Otheimin, and congratulated him for taking the position of secretary general.

