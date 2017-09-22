Nigeria: Musician Advocates Support for Govt's Change Campaign Through Music

An up and coming musician, Idopise Emmanuel, popularly called , "Mr Jack", has appealed to musicians to support the change agenda of the Federal Government through their choice of lyrics.

The afro-pop musician told newsmen, ahead of his upcoming music concert tagged " The urban Tour concert" on September 24, in Lagos that music was a vital means of passing information to the people.

"It is a strong tool that can effectively educate, improve interaction and correct negative traits in the society for a better tomorrow.

"Rather than producing hip hop songs that only sell the beats with little or no positive impact on the youths, artistes can assist the government by composing and singing on love, unity, peace and other messages that promote the change agenda"

He said that the rate of crimes in the society could be reduced if musicians could lend their voices to discouraging them through their lyrics .

He advised parents also support the government by giving proper training to their children and that they could achieve this this by employing songs rendered in meaningful lyrics.

Jack said that his concert would focus on the challenges caused by love of money in the lives of youths which he said, was one of the roots of current crises in the society.

" The concert is trying to correct an impression whereby young boys and girls of today are focusing on easy way of making money instead of their education, and spending much of their time on irrelevant activities," he said.

Jack, who said he had produced 10 tracks in the album, also appealed to the government to work on piracy so that young artists could attain a greater height.

"Accessing financial assistance has always been a serious factor for us in this sector; if our works are pirated, we will not be able to make it.

"I think government should also look into financing the music industry to help us strategise and grow professionally.

"Nigerian music industry is really improving, but the artistes are to work on the arrangement of their lyrics and be careful with what we put down."he said.

He said that majority of youths were no more willing to pursue a greater future, rather, they engaged themselves in all sorts of atrocities, fraudulent and other vices.

He advised them to protect their integrity as the 'leaders of tomorrow' by adding value to the nation by supporting the government with their talents.

NAN