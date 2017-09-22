22 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kebbi - 400 Almajiri Children Enroll in School

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Adebayo

Birnin Kebbi — Over 400 almajiri children have been enrolled in a mass literacy programme initiated by the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, for less privileged children.

The National Coordinator of the Mass Literacy for the Less Privileged and Almajiri Initiative (MALPAI), Mr. Mac Leva Temofe, disclosed this while conducting the national delegates who visited Kebbi State to attend a two-day public lecture in Birnin Kebbi, saying over 300 children roaming the streets had so far enrolled in schools, while 40 others comprising 14 women and 26 girls were already in secondary schools.

"The foundation is basically working to create learning environment for the children," he said.

Nigeria

IMF Borrowed From Nigeria in 1974 - Former Finance Minister

Minister of Finance in the Second Republic, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, said yesterday the International Monetary Fund, IMF,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.