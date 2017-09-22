Nigeria: Kebbi - 400 Almajiri Children Enroll in School

Birnin Kebbi — Over 400 almajiri children have been enrolled in a mass literacy programme initiated by the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, for less privileged children.

The National Coordinator of the Mass Literacy for the Less Privileged and Almajiri Initiative (MALPAI), Mr. Mac Leva Temofe, disclosed this while conducting the national delegates who visited Kebbi State to attend a two-day public lecture in Birnin Kebbi, saying over 300 children roaming the streets had so far enrolled in schools, while 40 others comprising 14 women and 26 girls were already in secondary schools.

"The foundation is basically working to create learning environment for the children," he said.