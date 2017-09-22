22 September 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Islamic New Year - Sokoto, Jigawa Declare Today Public Holiday

By Rakiya A. Muhammad and Aliyu M. Hamagam

Sokoto and Dutse — The Sokoto and Jigawa state governments have declared today as public holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year 1439.

In Sokoto, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal's spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said in a statement, "The government enjoins the people to use the period of the holiday to pray for the nation and especially for President Muhammadu Buhari."

While wishing all Nigerians, especially the Muslim faithful a happy and peaceful New Year, Imam stated, "This period of the Islamic New Year should remind all people of the countless favours bestowed on them by the Almighty God. As such, the people are enjoined to intensify prayers."

On its part, the Jigawa state government, in a statement from the office of the State Head of Service, said, "The Jigawa State Government has declared Friday, the 1st of Muharram, 1439 A.H, which is equivalent to the 22nd of September, 2017 as public holiday to mark the New Islamic Calendar 1439AH."

The statement congratulated the entire Muslim Ummah on the new Islamic calendar, appealing to the people to imbibe the culture of tolerance.

