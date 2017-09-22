22 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: De Wet Starts At Pivot for Kings

Southern Kings coach Deon Davids has named his team for their PRO14 encounter against Italian side Zebra on Saturday.

Davids made one change to the starting XV that lost 31-10 to Irish club Leinster last weekend.

Pieter-Steyn de Wet starts at flyhalf in place of Oliver Zono who drops to the bench.

Zono was drafted into the starting team last weekend after the late withdrawal of Kurt Coleman.

Additionally, prop Rossouw de Klerk will make his return from injury via the bench, while utility forward Freddy Ngoza is also elevated to the bench.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is scheduled for 19:35.

Southern Kings team:

15 Masixole Banda, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Berton Klaasen, 12 Luzuko Vulindlu, 11 Sibusiso Sithole, 10 Pieter-Steyn de Wet, 9 Rudi van Rooyen, 8 Andisa Ntsila, 7 Victor Sekekete, 6 Khaya Majola, 5 Dries van Schalkwyk, 4 Stephen Greeff, 3 Luvuyo Pupuma, 2 Michael Willemse (captain), 1 Schalk FerreiraSubstitutes: 16 Stephan Coetzee, 17 Rossouw de Klerk, 18 Martin Dreyer, 19 Bobby de Wee, 20 Freddy Ngoza, 21 Godlen Masimla, 22 Oliver Zono, 23 Jacques Nel

Source: Sport24

South Africa

