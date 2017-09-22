22 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Get Ready for Koroga Festival With Fally Ipupa's New Album 'Tokooos'

Photo: Fally Ipupa/Instagram
Fally Ipupa.
By Susan Wong

Award-winning Congolese artist, Fally Ipupa, will be headlining the 19th edition of Koroga Festival, on Sunday, October 1, 2017, at Carnivore Grounds in Nairobi, Kenya.

With more than fifty million views on YouTube, Fally has been making music since a very young age. He first started in a church choir, and honed his voice in different music groups in his neighborhood. By the end of the 90s, the talented Fally was noticed by Koffi Olomidé, and became part of his Latin Quarter Orchestra.

In 2011 he was crowned Best Francophone Artist at the MTV Africa Music Awards and was nominated for the BET Music Awards in 2012. In 2013, Fally Ipupa became the Best African Music Artist.

Known as a performer and a great dancer, the best way to prepare for this upcoming edition of Koroga Festival is to practice your dance moves!

Check out Fally Ipupa's new album "Tokooos" which is available for download here: https://FallyIpupa.lnk.to/tokooosFA

