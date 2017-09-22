Sudan: Passengers Abducted in Attack On Central Darfur Convoy

Guldo — A group of armed men attacked a convoy of at least 10 vehicles on the road between Guldo and Golo in Central Darfur on Tuesday. They hijacked four of the vehicles along with their occupants. One passenger managed to escape and sound the alarm.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that armed men in Land Cruiser, motorcycles and others on camels attacked the vehicles and took four of them by force of arms.

They then made off to an unknown destination with the occupants of the vehicles who include three children, four women, and 32 men. They include pilgrims, as well as the owners and drivers of the four vehicles, namely El Sadig Mousa Soni, Adam Kouli, Abdallah Mousa, Feisal Abdelshafi, Yasin Abdallah Bahar, Rizig Fordi, and Saddam.

Witnesses said one of the passengers managed to escape from the hijackers when one of the vehicles broke-down was disrupted at Borno area. He made his way to Guldo where he informed the authorities of the incident.