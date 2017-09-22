Cameroon: Fire in Sacred Heart College - Students Show Resolve to Continue School

All stakeholders at the site of the incident said they were determined for learning to continue.

Sacred Heart College, Mankon, a leading Catholic institution of learning on the night of September 18, 2017 suffered fire burns by suspected proponents of schools boycott in the backdrop of the Anglophone crisis rocking the North West and South West regions. St James dormitory which lodges form three students was erased by the fire which equally consumed some mattresses, beds and trunks without any human casualties. Students, teachers steadfast for learning and teaching process as North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique and Auxiliary Bishop, Michael Bibi went inspiring hope. The threat against learning and teaching inspired panic in some parents who rushed to the college campus, requesting to withdraw their children but school authorizes prayed for sangfroid, reassuring that security will be stepped up to guarantee studies with students and teachers steadfast to continue acquiring knowledge. North West Governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique and the Auxiliary Bishop of the Bamenda Archdiocese of the Bamenda Catholic church, also went calming parents and encouraging them to continue to give the children a chance in their determination to study. Sacred Heart College, Mankon resumed for the 2017/2018 academic year on September 4th, 2017, with some 138 students on day one. A week later, the situation progressed with some 300 students on roll and the number kept increasing before the incident of September 18th, 2017. Launching Sacred Heart's academic year on September 10th, 2017 the Principal, staff, students and Parents Teachers Association (PTA) pledged to rise to expectation by enhancing holistic education. The school's time table featured intensive catch up classes for all the students to catch up work lost or uncovered during the 2016/2017 academic year. The preparedness of teachers overstretched to include their commitment to teach primary six disciplines to form one student up to December 2017 before secondary education disciplines.