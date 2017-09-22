Cameroon: Elections - Francophonie Explores Areas of Support

Prime Minister Philemon Yang yesterday discussed the 2018 elections preparation context with the visiting Francophonie mission members.
The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang on September 20, 2017 discussed with the visiting mission members of the International Organisation of La Francophonie the vision and context of the preparations for the 2018 elections in Cameroon. The leader of the Francophonie information and analysis mission, Désiré Kadré Ouedraogo, told the press after the Star Building discussions that, "our objective is to have a better idea on the context in which the elections are prepared so as to see how best the Francophonie can bring its assistance to the government and people of Cameroon." He specified that, "at the end of the process we will be in a position to select which area the Francophonie can assist." The leader of the Francophonie mission used the audience to present the members to the Prime Minister who are made up of experts in different sectors of the electoral process. Mr Ouedraogo said the Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie , Michaëlle Jean dispatched the mission to carry out a long term observation and listen to all stakeholders of the electoral process in Cameroon in order to determine the areas in which the Francophonie could bring its support for government to organise free, fair and transparent elections. Before coming to the Prime Minister's Office, the mission members who started their consultations on Monday, September 18, 2017, had already notably had discussions with Cameroon's elections and referenda governing body, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM). The mission is programmed to end tomorrow, September 22, 2017.