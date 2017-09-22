Kenya: Churchill to Launch New Comedy Talent Search Show

Comedian Daniel ‘Churchill’ Ndambuki is set to launch a new reality show to hunt for the best comedian in Kenya.

The show dubbed The Ultimate Comic will see Churchill partner with Maisha Magic East to find a rib cracking, stand-up comedian between the age of 18 and 50.

The hunt will begin through auditions in four major towns in Kenya beginning in Mombasa on 22nd and 23rd September, before moving to Kisumu City on 29th and 30th September.

Nakuru auditions will be held on the first weekend of October then followed by Nairobi the following weekend.

The Ultimate Comic aims to grow new talent in the comedy industry and give a chance for both the young and old alike to realize their dreams.

TV CONTRACT

The winner will walk away with a TV contract, Sh1 million shillings and a car.

Following the auditions, 40 successful comedians from across the country will be shortlisted to take part in the knock-out stages and live shows before the grand finale scheduled for March 2018.

Maisha Magic East Head of Channel Margaret Mathore said the Ultimate Comic is a platform for local comedians to showcase their talent.

“We strive to deliver the shows that people love into their hands and their living rooms while using our influence and resources to play a positive role in Africa. We remain committed to helping to grow our local people and creative industries. This show is a continued sign of that commitment by Maisha Magic East,” said Ms Mathore.

JUDGES

Judges of the show will include renowned comedians Tony Njuguna, Felix Odiwuor popularly known as Jalang’o and radio host Massawe Japanni.

The short listed comedians will also receive mentorship by various top personalities among them Charles Bukeko, aka Papa Shirandula, MC Jessy, Abel Mutua, Sammy Mwangi, Victor Ber, Carolyne Adong’o and Obillo Ng’ongo.

The Ultimate Comic show will air on Maisha Magic East from Saturday 4 November 2017 at 8.30pm.