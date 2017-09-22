22 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Joho-Omar Sucked into Diamond-Zari Marital Drama

Photo: Diamond Platinumz/Instagram
Diamond and Zari.
By Nahashon Musungu

Former Mombasa Senator Hassan Omar has requested the county governor Ali Hassan Joho to intervene and save Bongo flava singer Diamond Platinumz's troubled union with socialite Zari Hassan.

Mr Omar, who lost to Mr Joho in the Mombasa gubernatorial contest in the August 8 elections, made the suggestion on Twitter on Thursday.

The is message was without doubt a cheeky jibe at Governor Joho who is known to be particularly close to a clique of Tanzanian artistes.

MARITAL CRISIS

This Zari/Daimond stuff might require some 'high level' intervention from Mombasa. Bro, it ' s getting out of hand🙏 - Senator Hassan Omar (@HassanOmarH)

Omar, who has vowed to petition his loss, has in the past criticized Joho for 'wasting county ' s resources on inviting artistes such as American star Chris Brown to the coastal city, funds which, in his opinion, could be diverted towards more serious matters.

Diamond is meanwhile starring at a marital crisis of massive proportion following his much publicized confession that he cheated on his partner and fathered a child with model Hamisa Mobetto.

