Kenya: DJ Kaytrixx Tells Off Joe Muchiri for Attack on Tero Mdee

Instagram turned into a battlefield on Wednesday as DJ Katrixx tackled Capital FM presenter Joe Muchiri for a demeaning post on Tero Mdee.

Tero Mdee, real name Nancy Namtero Mdee, recently released a gospel song Taa Yangu to make a comeback to the limelight after quitting the Str8 Up show on KTN.

On Tuesday, radio presenter Joe Muchiri attacked her on social media, eliciting a quick tackle from DJ Kaytrixx.

Muchiri, in an Instagram post, claimed Tero Mdee looked different after she got married to a Tanzanian evangelist Hebron Kisamo.

DJ Kaytrixx, who used to co-host Str8 Up show with Tero Mdee, came to her defence arguing that Muchiri was talking ill of her despite not knowing her personally.

• kaytrixx_keI don ' t agree with this post. It ' s not right to say things about someone who you don ' t know about. She was looking for something that no one could provide. A woman doesn ' t want to keep looking over her shoulder as her partner is out partying with other women. Women want stability and for sure she got it in the 'pastor ' who is also a man just like you and me (lazima alijitetea and he convinced the lady). Now you can say all you like but the woman is happy (even visibly), the man is taking care of her and it is right in God ' s eyes. Question ; If she was your wife and she told you she wanted to shoot a gospel video would you agree? If she asked you to leave the women and stay faithful to her would you do it or would you be creepin around?? He he, don ' t set a standard you can ' t keep, when you point one finger at someone , 4 point back at you 🙂 cc @yulzke .

Tero left the showbiz industry at the peak of her career as KTN Str8up host job and a night time radio presenter job at Homeboyz Radio.

