22 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Pencil Power - Cartoons and Social Justice

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Mark Heywood

How can editorial cartoons better connect the dots between the social determinants of injustice and not just the individuals who profit from it?

This year, 2017, must be the best of times and the worst of times to be a cartoonist because we live in very strange and unprecedented times in South Africa and the world. To call these days of our lives "interesting" would be an understatement.

Ours is a time of inversions and injustice.

Ours is a time where figures we would usually consider pantomime caricatures have become the norm. It is a time of larger than life idiots like Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un or Jacob Zuma. The tragedy is that these gun-toting cowboys have our lives in their hands.

Ours is a time where the extreme has become ordinary and ordinary is more and more extreme.

Ours is a time when government ministers of a once-upon-time liberation party dress in Gucci suits, a new one for every day, while the children whose school-money they hoard, drown or hang in school toilets.

At the very moment when many would say we celebrate our greatest freedom under law ours has transformed into a time of endemic social injustice....

South Africa

Understanding the Court on Polygynous Muslim Marriages

Wills Act unfairly discriminates against second and subsequent wives Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.