South Africa: Elgar, Siboto Give Titans Command

Dean Elgar registered his 33rd first-class century as the Titans took a big step towards victory after three days of their season-opening Sunfoil Series encounter against the Dolphins at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday.

Malusi Siboto also played a key role after his fifth career five-for had had earlier helped roll over the visitors for 317.

On an action-packed day, Aiden Markram's dream debut as captain continued after he hit a run-a-ball 87 (89 balls, 10 fours, 2 sixes) to go with his day one ton, while Morne Morkel took two late wickets to leave the visitors in tatters on 27 for three in pursuit of a 430 target.

The Dolphins had started the day on 232 for six, but Siboto took five for 51 to help check their progress. Rowan Richards (2/66) and Morkel (2/90) chipped in with two wickets apiece as the Durbanites were bowled out in 85 overs.

Robbie Frylinck was the best of their batsmen on day three with 50 not out (57 balls, 8 fours).

Elgar and Markram then pummelled 184 for the first wicket in just 34.2 overs to take complete control of the contest, before Tony de Zorzi added a quick-fire 57 (56 balls, 5 fours, 1 six).

Proteas opener Elgar was eventually dismissed for 139 (164 balls, 15 fours, 2 sixes).

After Siboto (1/16) dislodged Sarel Erwee (5), Morkel (2/7) landed a double blow as the visitors limped to the close.

Source: Sport24