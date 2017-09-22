21 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 15-Year-Old Joburg Pupil Stabbed By Fellow Learner Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

The 15-year-old Johannesburg pupil who was stabbed with a screwdriver by a fellow pupil at school on Friday, has died, police said on Thursday.

The pupil died in hospital on Tuesday after he was stabbed by an 18-year-old pupil at a Kagiso school, West Rand police spokesperson Lucky Matome told News24.

The two pupils had allegedly been chasing each other on the school grounds when the 15-year-old was stabbed.

Matome could not disclose any additional information.

He said no arrests had been made.

"We are aware a fellow 18-year-old school pupil has been expelled from the school."

The Gauteng education department did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: News24

South Africa

Understanding the Court on Polygynous Muslim Marriages

Wills Act unfairly discriminates against second and subsequent wives Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.