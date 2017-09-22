South Africa: 15-Year-Old Joburg Pupil Stabbed By Fellow Learner Dies

The 15-year-old Johannesburg pupil who was stabbed with a screwdriver by a fellow pupil at school on Friday, has died, police said on Thursday.

The pupil died in hospital on Tuesday after he was stabbed by an 18-year-old pupil at a Kagiso school, West Rand police spokesperson Lucky Matome told News24.

The two pupils had allegedly been chasing each other on the school grounds when the 15-year-old was stabbed.

Matome could not disclose any additional information.

He said no arrests had been made.

"We are aware a fellow 18-year-old school pupil has been expelled from the school."

The Gauteng education department did not respond to a request for comment.

