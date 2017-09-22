22 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Electricity Theft - Kliptown 'Hero' Brings Light to Forgotten Community

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: SDI South African Alliance
Informal settlement in Kliptown (file photo).
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

Sparks sits in his shack in an informal settlement in Kliptown smoking a pipe with his friends. Just above his head a tangle of wires snakes out of the shack in all directions, a veritable distribution board supplying power to hundreds of residents of one of Johannesburg's oldest townships. His connections are illegal but it's the only way residents here can access electricity. By BHEKI C SIMELANE.

To residents of the informal settlement, Sparks - a nickname given to him by the community - is a hero. For nearly a decade, the 24-year-old school drop-out, has shimmied up and down electricity poles of Eskom and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) providing shack dwellers with power where Eskom has failed to do so. He is the reason many children in the settlement can have a hot cup of tea before heading to school. And why in the winter, they are able to keep warm, despite their empty bellies.

Sparks, who has so far evaded arrest, has no formal training and has never worked for Eskom, learnt the "trade" by watching and helping others who steal electricity. "This is not solely just about providing electricity for my community, I'm actually...

South Africa

Understanding the Court on Polygynous Muslim Marriages

Wills Act unfairly discriminates against second and subsequent wives Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.