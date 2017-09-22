22 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: 'People's Tribunal' Set Up to Hear Evidence On Arms Trade Corruption

analysis

Civil society organisations on Wednesday announced a People's Tribunal on Economic Crime to be held in Johannesburg in November. The state's not willing to act, but someone has to. Such tribunals have been successful before and this one could provide a record of evidence for future leaders to prosecute the corrupt. By GREG NICOLSON.

In 2000, civil society organisations across Asia convened a tribunal to hear testimony and offer a form of accountability to the women forced into sexual slavery by the Japanese Imperial Army in World War II.

In 2016, an international panel of judges, led by South Africa's Justice Zak Yacoob, found that mass killings in Indonesia in 1965 perpetrated by military death squads were a crime against humanity and that governments in Australia, the United Kingdom and United States were complicit.

Both tribunals revealed important information on the atrocities. Neither was established by the governments in question.

In the same spirit, South African civil society organisations have established a people's tribunal on economic crime in the country, with the first hearings to take place in Johannesburg in November. The organisers believe state institutions have failed to investigate allegations of corruption and state capture and that a record-gathering...

South Africa

