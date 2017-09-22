South Africa: Refilwe Housing Project to Give Dignity to Beneficiaries

Project Tirane, a R161m housing project in Refilwe township in Cullinan, east of Pretoria, will help dismantle the legacy of townships and give residents dignity, said Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga.

During a site visit on Thursday, Msimanga said the city was growing and becoming a world-class city that all residents should feel a part of.

"If you look at the kind of houses being built here, it's not your old-style RDP houses: It's houses that have dignity; it's houses that are beautiful; it's houses that have character, and I think it's important for us to look into this going into the future," said Msimanga.

"You need to build mixed developments; you don't need to build for poor people in one area and for rich people in another."

The Refilwe Manor Extension 9 housing project consists of 769 residential stands with running water, electricity and sewerage reticulation.

A 10 million litre water reservoir valued at R42m and two sewerage pump stations are also being built, while the existing water waste treatment works are getting a R22m upgrade.

'Trying to ensure quality'

The reservoir and pump stations are expected to be completed by March 2018, with construction having commenced in the 2013/14 financial year under the African National Congress administration.

The construction of top structures - to complete the housing development - is dependent on the allocation of funding by the Gauteng department of human settlements, said Msimanga's spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi.

The project includes a site for an early development centre, a school, a community centre and a site for business and commercial purposes.

"We are trying to ensure that the roads we have built are of quality; [that] the houses that we have built are of quality; [that] the economic activities that are happening here will be of quality and not demeaning and not just because we have to comply," said Msimanga.

"We want to break away from the thinking that has happened for decades and decades in South Africa and [was] unfortunately perpetuated under the ANC government," he said.

