South Africa: Police and Protesters Clash in Ocean View, Kommetjie

After three gang-related killings in a week, the community of Ocean View in Kommetjie, Cape Town, took to the streets on Thursday to protest at what they claim is a lack of policing in the area. By SHAUN SWINGLER.

Angry protesters barricaded Kommetjie Road with burning tyres and rocks on Thursday. Police were present from early on in the day, and met with the community to discuss the way forward.

At the top of the list of demands was help with eradicating the scourge of gangsterism and drug abuse in the community - problems the community says are leading to the deaths of its members.

The police said they had already increased their presence in the area, and would continue to do so, starting with an immediate patrol.

Shortly after the police returned from their patrol of Ocean View, a police water cannon and Nyala arrived to disperse protesters, who had blocked the road.

Stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas were fired at protesters, who lobbed rocks at the police vehicles. Running battles ensued between the police and protesters through the course of the evening. DM

