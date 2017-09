HE the Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani held a meeting with Prime Minister of Somalia Hassan Ali Khayre, on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and means of boosting them as well as a number of issues of common concern.

The FM briefed the Prime Minister of Somalia on the latest developments in Gulf crisis and all illegal measures taken against the State of Qatar.