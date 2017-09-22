Sudan: Defense State Minister Meets Delegation of Easf Secretariat

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Defense, General, Ali Mohamed Salim, Thursday, at his office, in the presence of the Lt. Gen. Yahia Mohame Khair, the deputy chief of joint staff, met with the delegation of the Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF), led by dr. Abdulla Omer Bou, the director of east Africa secretariat accompanied by Brigadier General Ala'a Eddin Osman Murghani, the forces commander.

The meeting has discussed the ongoing preparations and arrangement for the Sudan's hosting to the activities of the Force Training Exercise (FTX) of the East African Forces (EASF) in next November

The state Minister for Defense, has expressed the Sudan keenness to carry out the exercise in a manner that achieves all the set goals, he thanked the East African Secretariat for their concern and follow-up.

On his part, Dr. Abdulla has expressed satisfaction over the Sudan's readiness to host the project that of interest to all the states participating in the exercises.