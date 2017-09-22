Sudan: Al - Bashir Receives Document of Pardon and Reconciliation From People of Gherida

Nyala — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir, has received during his visit, Thursday, to the locality of Gherida, in South Darfur state, the Gherida declaration, the document of pardoning, reconciliation and support to the decision of the fire arms collection.

During his address to the mass rally in gherida the president noted that Darfur has started a new stage of peace, brotherhood and the continuing of firearms collection, calling on the people,the civil and executive administration to cooperate in assisting the displaced person to return to their villages of origin, giving directives to the governors to help those who want to settle in the areas of displacement.

He renewed the government keenness to implement the electoral program regarding the services, announcing the establishment of a reference hospital in Gherida, speeding up work in the road of Gherida- Buram-Radoum to Kafia Kenji.

The wali governor of south Darfur state, engineer, adam al- faki has announced the providing of Gherida with electricity during 20 days, while, Ma'ak adam Mohamed Yagoub, the Malik (king) of Gherida, has announced the support and consolidation of the people of the area to the decision of the weapons collection, considering it is enhancement to the peace process in Darfur, reiterating the people denouncement to the US economic sanctions on Sudan.

Gherida is one of the areas affected by the rebellion.