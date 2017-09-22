Sudan: FM Holds Intensive Meetings On Sidelines of UN General Assembly

New York — The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour, held series of meetings with senior officials from countries, organizations and his counterparts participating in the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly.

FM Ghandour has met with the Italian Prime Minister Paulo Gianteloni, the Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makby, Amina Mohamed, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Republic of Tanzania, Ibrahim Husein Taha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Chad, Warkina Jabbayeh, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, the foreign minister of the kingdom of Bahrain, Khamis al- Gehenawi, the foreign minister of Tunisia, Frederica Mugireny the High Commissioner of the European Union for External Relations and Security, Ismail Sharqi, the Commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union, and the Director of the Department of East Africa in the German Foreign Ministry.

TheFM meetings dealt with means for enhancing bilateral relations, and discussed cooperation between Sudan and those countries in various fields.