Sudan: Al - Bashir Sends Message to Angolan Counterpart

The President of the Republic expressed his sincere congratulations to President Lorenzo, and his wished him success and for the Angolan people for further progress and prosperity. He expressed aspiration for further joint work to promote bilateral relations in all fields.

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al-Bashir has sent a congratulatory message to his Angolan counterpart, Mr. Jo?o Lorenzo, the President of the Republic of Angola, on his election as President of his country.

