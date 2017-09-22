South Africa: Truck Transporting Prisoners to Court Overturns in Cape Town

A truck transporting prisoners overturned on the corner of Eisleben and Spine Road in Rocklands, Cape Town on Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the truck, which was transporting prisoners to court, had collided with a taxi.

Two police officers and 43 prisoners were taken to hospital.

"The condition of the taxi occupants is yet to be determined as rescue personnel are still on the scene," Traut said.

City of Cape Town official Richard Bosman urged motorists to take caution when approaching Spine Road as the area was temporarily closed between Merrydale and Park Road, due to the collision.

Source: News24