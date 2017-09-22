Nigeria: Patients Lament, Seek Voluntary Discharge As Health Workers' Strike Bites

Lagos — The indefinite strike embarked upon by health workers under the auspices of Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, took its toll on Federal Government-owned health institutions in many states of the Federation, yesterday, as patients lamented the development, with several opting for voluntary discharge, following the withdrawal of medical and clinical services.

Scores of patients receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, burst in to tears when they got wind of the information that the workers had embarked on strike.

The medical workers, whose withdrawal of services grounded services at the facility, also embarked on protest which lasted for hours to drive home their demands.

JOHESU Chairman at FMC Idi-Aba, Comrade Samuel Idowu, told newsmen that the industrial action became inevitable having served the Federal Government with "20 different ultimatums totalling192 days" without positive responses.

Patients opt for voluntary discharge in Lagos

In Lagos, the compliance level was total as skeletal services were observed at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Metta; Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba; National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi and Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH.

At the various hospitals visited, the Accident and Emergency departments were either devoid of activity or under lock.

According to Mrs Oluyemisi Adelaja, Chairperson LUTH branch of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives, NANNM, "we have declared the strike, we called a congress and given our members the directive of JOHESU. We are compliant."

A relative to one of the patients, who identified herself as Mrs. Adeola Ikeoluwa, expressed concern over her three-year-old child.

"My daughter used to cry all night before she was admitted and since admission, she has been feeling better, but I don't know our fate now health workers are on strike."

The situation at the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, was similar as the emergency department was completely devoid of activities. At the emergency reception, there was nobody to listen to enquiries.

At the Male Ward G, only eight of the 28 beds in the ward were occupied. It was gathered that other patients had opted to be discharged.

One of the remaining patients who pleaded anonymity, said he had no money to go to a private hospital.

"I would have preferred to go for treatment in another hospital but since I do not have enough money, I have made arrangement with a relative who comes here to assist me with the dressing of the wound."

Speaking with our correspondent, Chairman, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria, MHWUN, LUTH chapter, Comrade Akerele Rotimi, said though the strike was indefinite, their prayer was that it would not last more than a few days.

National Hospital, Abuja, grounded

At the National Hospital Abuja, health workers downed tools and held a rally in solidarity with JOHESU.

Terver Upu, JOHESU Chairman of the National Hospital, said: "We are complying with the national directives and my colleagues just came to reinforce us and encourage us"

A female doctor at the emergency ward said the strike will affect them as they will do lots of referrals. "We can only handle emergency until the patient stabilizes and then refer if we can't handle it due to strike," she remarked

The FCT council chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Debora Yusufu, said: "This struggle must continue and we are going to pursue it to the letters, this is going to be total strike, weather you call it shutdown, lockdown or whatever adjective you want to use to qualify it, we are not looking back."

Strike paralyses

FMC Keffi

Healthcare services were paralysed at the Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Keffi in Nasarawa State as health workers complied with the call by JOHESU to down tools.

JOHESU Chairman of the FMC Keffi branch, Mr Achimugu Isaiah, said the primary aim of every health worker was to see that the welfare of patients was improved, saying that they have no option than to embark on the strike to press home their demands for improved facilities and condition of service.