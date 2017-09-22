Nigeria: England U-21 Striker, Tammy Abraham, Rejects Nigeria

England Under-21 striker, Tammy Abraham, has told the English FA he remains available for selection for the Three Lions and has rejected reports he wants to switch his international allegiance to Nigeria.

Abraham, who has also represented England at Under-18 and Under-19 level, was born in London but is also eligible to play for the Super Eagles through his father

The Chelsea striker - currently on loan at Swansea - admitted meeting the President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, after the Swans' 0-0 draw with Tottenham at Wembley last weekend.

But yesterday, Abraham released a statement confirming he remains committed to England.

"Contrary to reports in the media today (Thursday) I would like to clarify that I have not agreed to switch my national team allegiance," said Abraham.

"I can confirm I met the President of the NFF after our last game against Tottenham at Wembley on Saturday given he is a friend of my father.

"However, any suggestion that I have made a decision to change my international representation is incorrect and wide of the mark.

"I have informed The FA that I remain available for selection for England," concludes the statement from Abraham.

Meanwhile, Swansea boss, Paul Clement, hopes Abraham choose to play for England after interest from Nigeria - but will not put pressure on him to do so.

"Hopeful he stays with the English national team," Clement said.

"I'm not sure if he'd be better off career-wise - I'm saying it because I'm English and he's a good English talent, so you want him involved in the national team.

From my point of view, there will be no influence from me.

"If he wants to ask for advice, of course I'll be there to do it, but I'm sure, between him and his family, he'll make the right decision."

"Ultimately it's the decision of the player. In some cases they'll make the choice because they see a better opportunity, a chance of playing more regularly at international level.

"In other cases, it's because it's where they believe they're from, representing the country where they were born or where their parents were born and it's in their culture.

"Whatever their reasons are, it's down to the player to decide."

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses, Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi and Reading striker Sone Aluko are among those to have represented England at youth level before switching to play senior international football for Nigeria.

Abraham joined Swansea from Chelsea on a season-long loan in the summer and has scored two goals in seven appearances for the Welsh club.