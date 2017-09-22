Zimbabwe: Chicken Inn Challenge Premier Soccer League

Chicken Inn have raised the dust ahead of their Chibuku Super Cup first round clash against Yadah after challenging the Premier Soccer League to consider taking their match to Luveve instead of Ascot.

The Gamecocks, who were among the eight-seeded teams privileged to play the first round matches at home according to the competition rules, have been slated to face the newboys at Ascot. However, the club have registered their disappointment over the decision by the authorities and yesterday their secretary-general Tavengwa Hara wrote to the PSL asking for a redress so that they enjoy the advantages of playing at home.

Chicken Inn play their home matches at Luveve but the league, forced by the need not to provide a counter attraction for the COSAFA Women Championships in Bulawayo, have moved the match to Ascot. The other Bulawayo sides Highlanders and How Mine will also not be able to play at home with How Mine scheduled to face Bantu Rovers at the same venue 24 hours later.

Giants Highlanders, whose Barbourfields fortress will host the final and third place play-off of the regional women's football tournament this weekend, will adopt Mandava as their home for the clash against bogey side Harare City on Sunday. Hara yesterday quoted Article 3.6 of the Competition Rules and Regulations demanding that their match be moved back to Bulawayo.

"We refer to our letter dated 20th of September 2017 which you have not replied and we take great exception to that," wrote Hara. "You have given us the Competition Rules and Regulations which our club have not signed and agreed and as per your practice this is usually done on the morning of the match day.

"We refer you to Article 3.6 of the Rules and Regulations which has not been amended. Section (i) of the same article clearly states that; 'the teams positioned 1-8 shall be seeded for this First Round Draw and shall play their first round match at home'.

"Was the aforementioned section amended? Please take note that Chicken Inn Football Club does not recognise Ascot Stadium in Gweru as its home ground.

"May we be favoured with any amendment to this section which gives the PSL the power to dictate and choose the home ground for the seeded team in the first round.

"We hope we shall have a favourable response to our plea for us to use our home ground and enjoy the advantages which goes with it.

"We have taken note that the sponsors have to be protected but also have it in mind that the club sponsors also need protection to continue sponsoring the clubs. We hope to hear from you before we take another step available to us." Chicken Inn lost their last match at Ascot by going down 0-2 to Chapungu.

The Gamecocks were eliminated by Triangle in the first round last year. They reached the quarter-finals in 2015 following a 2-0 first round victory over Hwange before bowing to Chapungu via a penalty shoot-out in the last eight. The previous season, when the competition was relaunched, they lost to How Mine in the first round. The Gamecocks saw their good run in the league ended by a shock 1-2 defeat at Hartsfield two weeks ago. Yadah went on to beat Hwange 1-0 in the preliminary round of the Chibuku Super Cup at Mandava last week to book another date with the PSL championship contenders.

Fixtures

Tomorrow

FC Platinum v Chapungu (Mandava), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Yadah (Ascot)

Sunday

Dynamos v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum v CAPS United (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Shabanie Mine (Nyamhunga), How Mine v Bantu Rovers (Ascot), Highlanders v Harare City (Mandava)