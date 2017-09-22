Nigeria: Benue Assembly Bans Use of Tyres in Meat Processing

Makurdi — Benue State House of Assembly friday banned the use of tyres and other harmful materials used in roasting meat across the state in view of their health hazards to meat consumers.

The assembly directed that butchers and slaughterers should use fire wood instead of tyres, fuel and synthetic materials in roasting meat.

The Speaker of the assembly, Mr. Terkimbi Ikyange, announced the resolutions of the assembly after a debate on a substantive motion moved by the member representing Katsina Ala East, Mr. Ianna Jato.

Theassembly also directed the Ministry of Health and Human Services and that of Agriculture and Natural Resources to effectively regulate the activities of butchers and abattoirs in Makurdi and other parts of the state to forestall health and environmental hazards.

Earlier, Jato informed the assembly that the use of tyres in processing meat by butchers was a source of concern, adding that tyres are made of synthetic rubber, natural rubber, fabric, wire, carbon black and other chemical components that are unhealthy for human consumption.

According to him, the United States Agency for Toxic Substances and Diseases Registry revealed that tyres contain several heavy metals such as zinc, lead and copper that can be carcinogenic when exposed to consumers over a period of time.

All those who contributed to the debate expressed concerned over the use of tyres to process meat and stressed the need to halt the trend.