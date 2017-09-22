Cameroon: Weightlifting - Tsinga Welcomes Weightlifters

JOURNALISTS in Cameroon are facing the increasing threat of jail and death penalty for coverage of the Boko Haram terror… Read more »

The Cup of Cameroon tournament will take place at the esplanade of the Government High School Tsinga in Yaounde tomorrow. Organised by the Cameroon Weightlifting Federation the competition will bring together weightlifters from clubs across the country. Over 100 athletes are expected to take part in the competition.

