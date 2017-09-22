Nigeria: Nine Corpses Recovered From Rann Attack By Boko Haram

Maiduguri — The Chief Imam of Rann, Ba'liman Goni Guja, thursday told journalists that the military has released nine corpses of internally displaced persons (IDPs) killed in a farm at Daima village between Rann and Tilam on Wednesday by Boko Haram insurgents.

Guja who spoke with journalists on phone, disclosed that some of the people who were lucky to survive the attack have fled into Cameroon.

He said some however decided to flee back into the IDP camp in Rann, where the injured are being attended to by doctors.

He said the attackers met the IDPs on the farm at about 10a.m on Wednesday.

Guja said: "We were told earlier that they were returning from the farm when it happened but those who survived the attack and are in clinic now told us they were actually attacked on their farms. We cannot give the actual casualties but the soldiers have released nine corpses, which we buried this morning."

It was earlier reported in the media, that suspected Boko Haram members attacked the farmers who were returning to the internally displaced persons Camp in Rann, in Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

Some of the indigenes of Rann, who spoke with journalists in Maiduguri, said there was fear that many people might have been killed in the attack, as only few people returned to the camp in Rann with gunshots and dagger wounds on their body.

One of them, Modu Ibrahim, had earlier (on Wednesday night) said the military had repelled the attack and evacuated the corpses, but were yet to release them to families.

He said: "The attack was in between Tilam Village and the Camp in Rann. We do not know how many people were killed as there is still confusion and the military who went to evacuate the corpses did not say anything yet. However, we did not see one of our family member by name Ya'kalli, who left with two of our cousin who are currently receiving treatment at the camp hospital."