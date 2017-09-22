22 September 2017

Zambia: Boyz II Men Arrive in Zambia

By Clement Malambo

Grammy award winning R&B group Boyz II Men have arrived in the country setting the stage for their highly anticipated show on September 22 and 23rd in Lusaka.

The popular artistes have come in the country under the auspices of the StanBic Music Festival and will stage their shows at the Lusaka Polo Club.

The widely advertised gig has been more synonymous in its record pricing that has the cheapest ticket going for K500.

Boyz II Men is an American R&B vocal group from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The group now comprise the trio composed of Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman.

