Malawian boxer Ben Chitenje who added excitement of the sport with his tough talking antics died at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital today Thursday 21 September 2017 after a short illness.

His stamina in the ringearned him the nickname " Young Tough Nginjale".

Nginjale was one of the most famous fighters in boxing.

His brother, Mike Chitenje, said Nginjale who last fought on May 30 2010 when he lost to Keneth Chithenga at Lilongwe Community Centre Ground, said the former super lightweight boxer was in active since 2010.