22 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Former Boxer Nginjale No More

Tagged:

Related Topics

Malawian boxer Ben Chitenje who added excitement of the sport with his tough talking antics died at the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital today Thursday 21 September 2017 after a short illness.

His stamina in the ringearned him the nickname " Young Tough Nginjale".

Nginjale was one of the most famous fighters in boxing.

His brother, Mike Chitenje, said Nginjale who last fought on May 30 2010 when he lost to Keneth Chithenga at Lilongwe Community Centre Ground, said the former super lightweight boxer was in active since 2010.

Malawi

Youngster's Ordeal in a Forced Marriage

AT the tender age of 18, Memory Kapinama's life has come full circle having gone through both marriage and its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.