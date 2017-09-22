22 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

South Africa: Gabadinho Mhango in Spitting Controversy

Malawi international striker Gabadinho Mhango faces disciplinary action by his coach at Bidvest Wits of South Africa Absa Premiership after he allegedly spitted in the face of AmaZulu goalscorer, Michael Morton, during a scuffle in the second half the game, with the midfielder retaliating in a way that saw him sent off by the referee.

The Malawian spat in the face of Morton on Wednesday during encounter in the Absa Premiership.

Morton was sent off in the game for retaliating against Mhango after being spat at, although the Malawian striker f stayed on the field escaping punishment completely.

Bidvest coach Gavin Hunt told Soccer Laduna that the matter will be dealt with internally once he has seen what actually happened.

"If it's true what people are saying happened, then we'll deal with it internally. If it's the truth, then that's completely unacceptable," he said.

The Mhango matter has also been referred to the PSL prosecutor, who are looking into the matter.

Video replays showed that Mhango had inexplicably spat in Morton's face which went unpunished by the referee with Amazulu reduced to 10 men with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Mhango, who was already recently involved in an altercation against Golden Arrows should now receive a lengthy ban for what players view as the worst act against an opponent.

