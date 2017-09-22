Mauritius: Oracle Continues Africa Expansion With New Mauritius Office

press release

Ebene, Mauritius — New hiring to commence in Mauritius to support Oracle Cloud growth

State-of-the-art facility dedicated to driving digital transformation to support Mauritius' Vision 2030

Oracle announced today the opening of its new office in Mauritius to advance the rapid growth of Oracle's Cloud computing business and provide seamless support to Oracle customers and partners in the island nation and the African continent.

Key dignitaries including Mauritius' Honorable Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation Yogida Sawmynaden; Cherian Varghese, Vice President - Technology, Africa, Oracle and Dr. Avinash Ramtohul, Country Leader - Mauritius, Oracle attended a launch event at the new office to mark the milestone.

"Mauritius is a strategic high growth market for Oracle and we have continuously invested in enhancing our local capabilities and service offerings", said Cherian Varghese. "We are excited to expand our presence with the new office for which we will soon start hiring digitally savvy candidates with a strong sense of personal drive and the ability to successfully sell some of the world's most exciting cloud technologies."

Oracle has been present in Mauritius for more than two decades and the company has been instrumental in driving digital transformation for key entities from both the public and private sector.

"Mauritius has traditionally been an early adopter of enterprise technology and hence the country ranks highest amongst African nations on the ICT Development Index (IDI)", said Yogida Sawmynaden. "Our vision is to further develop Mauritius' ICT sector as a key economic pillar. It is through the continued investment, from companies such as Oracle, that this vision will be realised; not only through their ongoing support to drive digital transformation in Mauritius but also with their capacity building initiatives, aiding the development of a skilled workforce."

Expanding presence across Africa to support a fast growing customer and partner base is a key priority for Oracle. Oracle now operates 13 dedicated offices across Africa; these include two each in Nigeria, Egypt and South Africa and single offices in Algeria, Kenya, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Morocco and Mauritius.

Cloud computing led digital transformation is fast gathering pace in Mauritius. As per a recent IDC CIO survey, 45% of organizations in Mauritius are planning on implementing private cloud service hosted and managed by a third party datacentre within the next 24 months, with over 20% confirming that they have already implemented private cloud solutions. There is a clear indication that the region is ready to embrace business digitisation, as the need for Enterprise Resource Planning (45%), Platform as a Service (30%) and Storage as a Service (38%) rank high in the list of public cloud services companies are planning to adopt over the next 24 months.

