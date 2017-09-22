21 September 2017

Kenya: Nanok Urges Senators to Have Cordial Ties With Governors

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Council of Governors (COG) Chairman Josphat Nanok has asked Senators in the 12th Parliament to establish a cordial working relationship with Governors in contrast to what was witnessed in the previous House.

Speaking during induction of Senators in Naivasha on Thursday, Nanok said Governors are ready and willing to work with the Senators going forward for the prosperity of the nation.

Nanok, the Turkana Governor, who is serving his second term after comfortably winning in the August 8 poll, further urged the Senators to set aside their ambitions and political differences and focus on developing the nation.

Nandi Governor Stephen arap Sang who was also present at the session echoed Nanok's sentiments and said there was need for Senators and Governors to strike a balance when discharging their duties.

During the opening ceremony that kicked off on Monday, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka urged the Senators to play their oversight role of counties in accordance with the law and strive to avoid witch hunt and victimization of Governors.

Lusaka appealed to the Senators to desist from engaging in supremacy battles between them and the governors.

