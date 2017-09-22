Kenyatta to Maraga - Please Explain Your Decision on Poll

President Kenyatta now wants the Supreme Court to explain how it arrived at its decision to quash his re-election.

Mr Kenyatta on Thursday said the reasons given by the four judges who, in a majority decision, nullified August 8 presidential poll were “unsatisfactory”.

EVIDENCE

Addressing the nation from State House Nairobi, Mr Kenyatta said the apex court failed to consider evidence that was presented his lawyers and those representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The president seemed to tap the opinion of Justice Njoki Ndung'u, who, in her dissenting decision, accused her colleagues of failing to evaluate the voluminous forms and other evidence presented by lawyers.

Judge Ndung'u said while mistakes might have marred the August poll, they could not warrant nullification of the election.

Mr Kenyatta maintained his and Jubilee Party’s claim that the will of the people was subverted by the judges.

'COUP'

Mr Kenyatta on Thursday morning termed the judgement issued on Wednesday as judicial “coup”.

However, the the Head of State said while he disagrees with the judges’ decision, he would respect it.

He directed Parliament to address any ambiguities in law that may have arisen from judgment.